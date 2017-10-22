JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s government is seeking clarification from the U.S. after the Indonesian military chief was denied entry to the country.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Arrmanatha Nasir said Sunday that the Indonesian Embassy in Washington had sent a diplomatic note to the State Department.
Nasir said the U.S ambassador to Indonesia was not in the country and his deputy has been summoned to provide more information on Monday.
The Indonesian military said it would hold a news conference on Sunday evening to discuss the incident involving military chief Gen. Gatot Nurmantyo.
