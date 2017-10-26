JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police say 23 people have been killed in a factory fire on the outskirts of the capital Jakarta.
Hary Kurniawan, chief of police for the Jakarta satellite city of Tangerang, said Thursday that dozens of people have also been injured.
Local media reported that the factory made fireworks and a higher death toll than announced by police so far.
About 45 people have been hospitalized for serious burns and other injuries.
