Indonesia disaster agency spokesman says Lombok earthquake death toll rises to 91
Originally published August 5, 2018 at 8:20 pm
By The Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia disaster agency spokesman says Lombok earthquake death toll rises to 91.