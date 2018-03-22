NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans trumpet player Irvin Mayfield and his business partner are asking a federal judge for permission to travel to South Africa in June.
Federal prosecutors oppose the request.
Mayfield and pianist Ronald Markham were indicted in December. Prosecutors say they used their former positions with the New Orleans Public Library Foundation to enrich themselves. Both pleaded not guilty and are free on bond,
A federal magistrate judge recently refused to let them travel to the Soweto International Jazz Festival in Johannesburg. He rejected their argument that the work will help them provide for their families.
Mayfield and Markham have appealed to U.S. District Judge Jay Zainey. Prosecutors argued in filings Tuesday that there is a risk the two might not appear for trial if allowed to leave the country.