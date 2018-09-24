SAN DIEGO (AP) — The opponent of California’s Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter has released a TV ad aimed at conservative voters in the deeply red District 50 as the indicted congressman made his last court appearance before midterm elections.

The narrator of the 30-second spot by Ammar Campa-Najjar’s campaign that started airing Monday says the Democrat will put “country over party.” It contends Hunter blamed his wife for spending donor money on family vacations and “drunken parties.”

The couple has pleaded not guilty to charges of misusing more than $250,000 in campaign funds. Hunter told Fox News in August his campaign made mistakes and his wife was his campaign manager.

The couple appeared Monday before a judge, who set a status hearing for Dec. 3.

Hunter’s campaign did not respond to requests for comment.