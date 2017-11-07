ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The mayor of Pennsylvania’s third largest city is set to find out if his indictment on federal corruption charges will keep him from a fourth term.

Democratic Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski faces Republican real estate developer Nat Hyman on Tuesday in what is expected to be a tight race.

Pawlowski has denied accusations that he accepted more than $150,000 in campaign contributions in exchange for city contracts. His trial is set for January.

Hyman is an Allentown native who started the Landau chain of jewelry retailers as well as the real estate development firm that bears his name. He says he’s running “to try and pull Allentown out from under the cloud of scandal.”