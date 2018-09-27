NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Supreme Court has lifted a temple’s ban on women of menstruating age, holding that equality is supreme irrespective of age and gender.
The court ruled 4-1 on Friday the practice of excluding women cannot be regarded as an essential religious practice.
The historic Sabarimala temple in Kerala state had barred women age 10 to 50 from entering the temple. Some religious figures consider menstruating women to be impure.
The temple argued the celibate nature of Sabarimala temple’s presiding deity Lord Ayyappa was protected by India’s Constitution.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Kavanaugh's 'choir boy' image on Fox interview rankles former Yale classmates
- Fiery Kavanaugh denies quiet accuser in Senate showdown WATCH
- Kavanaugh nomination: Third woman comes forward with sexual misconduct allegation
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- Kavanaugh’s yearbook page is ‘horrible, hurtful’ to a woman it named
Rahul Eswaran, an attorney for the temple, said the temple management would seek a review of the court’s decision. It noted girls and women of other ages were allowed in the temple without restrictions.