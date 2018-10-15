NEW DELHI (AP) — Dozens of members of the Indian National Congress party’s youth wing have demanded the resignation of India’s junior external affairs minister amid a spate of sexual harassment allegations made against him.

Protesters clashed with police outside M.J. Akbar’s New Delhi home on Monday, a day after the minister denied the allegations by at least a dozen women as “false, baseless and wild.”

Since last month, several Indian actresses and writers have taken to social media with allegations of sexual harassment and assault by their superiors and colleagues, mainly at work. Advocates say the digital outpouring reflects frustration with an anti-harassment law that has been lauded internationally but has done little to change the status quo for Indian women.

On Saturday, journalists demonstrated in New Delhi demanding Akbar’s resignation.