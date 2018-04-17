INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The leader of Indianapolis schools is a finalist to head the Los Angeles district.
Lewis Ferebee informed Michael O’Connor, the president of the Indianapolis school board, on Tuesday.
O’Connor tells the Indianapolis Star that Ferebee plans to talk to Los Angeles officials but isn’t certain he would take the job if offered. Ferebee has been in Indianapolis since 2013 after a series of jobs in North Carolina schools.
The Indianapolis district has 30,000 students, while Los Angeles Unified has more than 700,000.
___
Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com