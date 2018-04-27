INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Star reporter Mark Alesia has been named Indiana Journalist of the Year by the Society of Professional Journalists’ Indiana chapter.
Alesia was honored during the group’s awards banquet Friday night for work that include investigations into how USA Gymnastics handled sexual abuse allegations against coaches and financial problems surrounding the state’s Interstate 69 extension project.
Tim Evans and Ryan Martin of the Star won the Story of the Year award for their series of stories investigating how an Indianapolis drug gang was able to intimidate witnesses and how little city officials spent on witness protection.
Casey Smith from Ball State University was named Student Journalist of the Year.
___
Full awards list available at: http://www.indyprospj.org