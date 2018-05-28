INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis institute devoted to quickly moving research from university laboratories to the marketplace has won a $33 million federal grant.
Money from the National Institutes of Health will allow the Indiana Clinical and Translational Sciences Institute to continue its research into ways of improving human health and reducing disease.
The institute, founded in 2008, enlists researchers and staff from Indiana University, Purdue University and the University of Notre Dame.
It recently launched an “All IN for Health” initiative that aims to sign up at least 100,000 Indiana residents as volunteers for its health research registry.
Program director Tiffany Campbell says the institute needs to more fully understand the health of Indiana’s diverse populations “to come up with more successful solutions that will last.”