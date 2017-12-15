INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s largest school district plans to ask voters for $936 million in additional tax dollars over the next eight years.

Indianapolis Public Schools board members on Thursday night unanimously approved Superintendent Lewis Ferebee’s proposal for two requests on the May primary ballot. They would help pay for teacher raises, school building improvements and special education services.

The Indianapolis Star reports an operating referendum would raise $92 million annually for eight years.

A capital referendum would generate $200 million to fund the district’s Safe and Equitable Schools Project, which calls for renovating and improving school facilities, making safety enhancements and upgrading classroom technology and equipment.

The district estimates the total monthly tax impact to be $28.45 per month, or about $350 a year, for the owner of a $123,500 home.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com