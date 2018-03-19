INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Emergency responders in Indianapolis have been treating people who’ve overdosed on drugs or substances laced with bug spray.

Indianapolis firefighter Scott Lebherz says some people searching for a greater high have been spraying heavy-duty insect spray on marijuana, tobacco and even banana leaves, and then smoking or ingesting it.

Lebherz tells The Indianapolis Star users enter a 45-minute high that leaves them nearly catatonic.

He says considering what insect spray does to bugs, you’ve “got to think what it’s doing to your brain, and your body and everything else.”

Indiana Poison Center medical director Daniel Rusyniak says people abusing bug spray likely already have deep addiction issues.