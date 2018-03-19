INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Emergency responders in Indianapolis have been treating people who’ve overdosed on drugs or substances laced with bug spray.
Indianapolis firefighter Scott Lebherz says some people searching for a greater high have been spraying heavy-duty insect spray on marijuana, tobacco and even banana leaves, and then smoking or ingesting it.
Lebherz tells The Indianapolis Star users enter a 45-minute high that leaves them nearly catatonic.
He says considering what insect spray does to bugs, you’ve “got to think what it’s doing to your brain, and your body and everything else.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire VIEW
- Trump says Mueller's team has '13 hardened Democrats' - here are the facts
- Rock climber in California plunges 200 feet to her death
- He owns much of Ethiopia. The Saudis won’t say where they’re keeping him.
Indiana Poison Center medical director Daniel Rusyniak says people abusing bug spray likely already have deep addiction issues.