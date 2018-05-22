INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis City-County Council president has halted plans to revamp the city’s civilian police merit board in the wake of its recent vote clearing two officers of wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist.

The Indianapolis Star reports that Democratic council president Vop Osili says he won’t make changes to the board until “all those wanting a voice on the issue have been heard and consensus has been pursued.”

Osili had proposed adding two members to the seven-person merit board and giving the council and police union more influence. The proposal would also allow mayors to make appointments to the board sooner by staggering end dates.

Mayor Joe Hogsett urged the council to engage in a thoughtful, deliberative process when considering the changes.

