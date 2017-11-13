INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A new public park that’s being built outside Indianapolis’ main government building will be named in honor of former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar.
The 85-year-old Lugar served as Indianapolis’ mayor from 1968 to 1976 and as a U.S. senator from 1977 to 2013.
He joined current Mayor Joe Hogsett and former mayors Steve Goldsmith, Bart Peterson and Greg Ballard for Monday’s announcement that the City-County Building’s revamped south plaza will be known as the Richard G. Lugar Plaza.
The Indianapolis Star reports the $9 million project is adding an interactive water feature and an event lawn that will hold 1,500 people.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- More than 100,000 without power in Western Washington as major storm rolls through
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Cougars rise past Huskies to No. 15 in AP poll 2 weeks ahead of Apple Cup clash
- Seattle's next mayor, Jenny Durkan, names full transition team, deputy mayors
Seating, shaded areas and art is also planned.
Lugar says the new space will allow hundreds of visitors a day to “get to know each other” better there.
___
Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com