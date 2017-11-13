Share story

By
The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A new public park that’s being built outside Indianapolis’ main government building will be named in honor of former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar.

The 85-year-old Lugar served as Indianapolis’ mayor from 1968 to 1976 and as a U.S. senator from 1977 to 2013.

He joined current Mayor Joe Hogsett and former mayors Steve Goldsmith, Bart Peterson and Greg Ballard for Monday’s announcement that the City-County Building’s revamped south plaza will be known as the Richard G. Lugar Plaza.

The Indianapolis Star reports the $9 million project is adding an interactive water feature and an event lawn that will hold 1,500 people.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks

Seating, shaded areas and art is also planned.

Lugar says the new space will allow hundreds of visitors a day to “get to know each other” better there.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

The Associated Press