INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man has reached a plea agreement in which he’ll serve 77 years in prison for the murder of his former girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said Friday that 26-year-old Freddie Bailey also pleaded guilty to two counts of battery in connection with the Dec. 22, 2014, death of Amabel Calderon. He faces sentencing Dec. 1.

Curry says the girl has bruises over her body, many from bite marks, and head injuries consistent with being hit against a wall. Bailey told detectives that on at least one occasion he used only his teeth to lift Amabel off the ground.

He says the girl’s mother, Maria Calderon, has pleaded guilty to neglect resulting in death in a deal calling for a 20-year prison sentence.