INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 77 years in prison for the murder of his former girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said that Freddie Bailey received the expected sentence Friday after reaching a plea agreement last month in connection with the 2014 death of Amabel Calderon.

Curry says the girl had bruises over her body, many from bite marks, and head injuries consistent with being hit against a wall. Bailey told detectives that on at least one occasion he used only his teeth to lift Amabel off the ground.

The girl’s mother, Maria Calderon, has pleaded guilty to neglect resulting in death. She was sentenced to 40 years in prison.