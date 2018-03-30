BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — An Indianapolis man convicted of 14 felonies for raping and robbing two Indiana University students has been sentenced to 125½ years in prison.
Monroe Circuit Judge Marc Kellams said 22-year-old Vaylan Glazebrook has shown no remorse for the crimes and found no mitigating circumstances to reduce the sentence Thursday.
Kellams said the two female victims experienced a living nightmare during which Glazebrook and co-defendant Michael Deweese held them at gunpoint in 2014.
The Herald-Times reports Glazebrook also was convicted of attempted murder for shooting at a Bloomington police officer who responded to a 911 call from a third woman who shared the apartment and hid in her bedroom closet.
Glazebrook made no pre-sentencing statement. He said he’ll appeal his convictions and sentence.
Deweese received a 109½-year sentence in 2016.
___
Information from: The Herald Times, http://www.heraldtimesonline.com