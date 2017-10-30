INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A house-flipping company in Indianapolis has filed for bankruptcy, leaving more than 120 people who bought or sold homes through the firm in limbo.

The Indianapolis Star reports that Chart Properties LLC filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 17. The monetary losses could be more than $5 million.

The bankruptcy petition has few details about the company’s finances. But it says the company doesn’t have the assets to repay clients and other creditors.

Attorney Briane House is representing a home seller in a lawsuit against Chart. He says the ownership of homes the company bought will likely revert back to the original sellers.

Legal experts say families who bought homes from Chart could be forced out and those who sold their homes may be saddled with property they don’t want.

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com