INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis father and son have each been sentenced to 71 years in prison in the robbery and killing of a man who was found dead in a parking lot with a pillow case over his head and duct tape around his neck.

Forty-five-year-old Ziad Abd and 22-year-old Akram Abd learned their punishment Tuesday. They were convicted in February of murder and robbery.

Sixty-two-year-old Mohamed Mahmoud was killed in April 2016. Authorities say his wrists and ankles also were bound with duct tape. An autopsy found he died of asphyxiation.

Authorities say that Mahmoud’s business “Taxesmart” was found unlocked, and the safe in the office was open and empty. Prosecutors determined the father and son were preparing to move to Michigan after paying $35,000 in cash for a Detroit home.