INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis attorney is being nominated by President Donald Trump to become a federal judge in Indianapolis.

The White House says Trump nominated James Sweeney II for the position with the U.S. District Court that covers the southern two-thirds of Indiana.

Sweeney is a partner with the Indianapolis law firm Barnes & Thornburg. He graduated from the Naval Academy and was an officer in the Marines before receiving his law degree from the University of Notre Dame.

If Sweeney is confirmed by the Senate, he would fill a full-time judge vacancy that opened up when Judge Sarah Evans Barker stepped down in 2014.

President Barack Obama nominated Deputy U.S. Attorney Winfield Ong for the position in early 2016, but the Senate never took a confirmation vote.