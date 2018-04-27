GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A church in suburban Indianapolis is looking for people to help feed thousands in Cuba.

The Daily Journal reports that Mount Pleasant Christian Church in Greenwood will be packing meals Saturday for 400,000 people. Volunteers will be shipping packages of rice, soy, dried vegetables and a nutrient mix.

Heidi Wright, the church’s service coordinator, says meals were sent to Cuba last year, and the reaction was great. She says people there “aren’t as privileged” as many Americans.

Wright says the church believes in changing the world “one life, one opportunity at a time.”

