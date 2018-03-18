INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis International Airport has added two kiosks intended to move some international travelers through customs more quickly.
Airport officials say the new Global Entry kiosks will save low-risk, pre-approved international travelers valuable time by moving them through the airport’s customs area more swiftly.
The kiosks opened this month, two months before the airport’s inaugural nonstop trans-Atlantic flight to Paris, in May.
James Moore is the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Indianapolis port director. He says the kiosks are benefiting “the traveling public and the local business community.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Top-seeded Virginia left to make sense of historic NCAA loss VIEW
- McCabe kept memos on Trump dealings; Mueller now has them
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- FBI at site where Civil War gold rumored to be buried
To use the kiosks, travelers must complete an application online through the federal agency’s Trusted Traveler Program .
Applicants pay a non-refundable, $100 per-person fee that’s payable online at the time of the application’s submission. The program’s membership is good for five years.