DANVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Several volunteers have helped restore a car for a World War II veteran who was cheated by someone he paid more than $8,000 to do the work.

The Indianapolis Star reports that The Finer Details shop handed 96-year-old Harry Donovan his restored 1967 Ford Mustang on Saturday in Danville.

Donovan had hired Dennis Lee in 2009 to restore the car, but Lee disappeared with the car and money in 2012. The vehicle was eventually found stripped of its engine, transmission, hood and other parts.

Donovan’s family created a GoFundMe that raised more than $23,000 to help cover the cost of parts and other expenses.

Lee was sentenced last month to more than 500 days in jail for theft, but was placed on probation after most of the sentence was suspended.

