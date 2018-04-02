DANVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Several volunteers have helped restore a car for a World War II veteran who was cheated by someone he paid more than $8,000 to do the work.
The Indianapolis Star reports that The Finer Details shop handed 96-year-old Harry Donovan his restored 1967 Ford Mustang on Saturday in Danville.
Donovan had hired Dennis Lee in 2009 to restore the car, but Lee disappeared with the car and money in 2012. The vehicle was eventually found stripped of its engine, transmission, hood and other parts.
Donovan’s family created a GoFundMe that raised more than $23,000 to help cover the cost of parts and other expenses.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- SUV carrying family might have been intentionally driven off California cliff, reports say
- A child abductee's journey back
- Unlikely foes block homeless camp in Southern California
- 'No more DACA deal,' Trump says as he threatens to 'stop' NAFTA if Mexico doesn't better secure border
- The Kushner family saw the White House as an opportunity, but it’s mainly meant trouble
Lee was sentenced last month to more than 500 days in jail for theft, but was placed on probation after most of the sentence was suspended.
___
Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com