EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Evansville woman whose two children died in a November car crash that ended a police chase is suing the city and the driver who hit her vehicle.

Janae Carter’s lawsuit contends her children were wrongfully killed and she was seriously injured due to negligence by motorist Fredrick McFarland and the Evansville Police Department. She’s seeking unspecified damages.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports Carter’s 2-year-old daughter, Princess Carter, and her 7-month-old son, Prince Carter, died Nov. 29 when McFarland’s car crashed into theirs while allegedly fleeing from police.

Carter survived, but her children’s father, Terence Barker, later died of his injuries.

McFarland’s attorney declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jason Cullum says the deaths “were caused by the actions of Frederick McFarland” and not Evansville police.

