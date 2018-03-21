ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana woman says police violated her constitutional rights during a February raid of her apartment.
Francie Steen is suing Anderson police Detective Christopher Frazier. Her attorney, Terrance Kinnard, says Frazier “intentionally and recklessly” misrepresented the facts in obtaining a search warrant used to raid Steen’s apartment Feb. 1.
Police were searching for a woman and her cellphone in connection with a November shooting but found neither.
The Herald Bulletin reports the suit alleges Frazier knew or should have known a cellphone service provider that reportedly told police it detected the woman’s cellphone signal inside Steen’s apartment cannot precisely pinpoint a cellphone’s location.
Steen says her constitutional guarantees against unreasonable searches and her due process rights were violated.
A message seeking comment was left Wednesday for Anderson’s assistant city attorney.
Information from: The Herald Bulletin, http://www.theheraldbulletin.com