VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana woman whose family escaped the deadly wildfires sweeping California’s wine country says they might have perished if her husband hadn’t noticed flames in the middle of the night.

Lori Schroeder of Valparaiso says her family was staying at a rented home in Kenwood, California, with other families when her husband, Scott, sounded the alarm Sunday night after noticing flames along a nearby mountain.

Schroeder tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times the power was out and pandemonium ensued as the families hurriedly packed their suitcases with only their cellphone lights to guide them.

She says they encountered a surreal scene as they drove along roads swept by windblown ash and glowing embers from the approaching flames.

Schroeder says a wildfire destroyed the home they’d rented shortly after they fled.

