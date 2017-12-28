ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana woman has pleaded not guilty to charges that she was driving a car that struck and killed two children and an adult in August.

WSBT-TV reports 40-year-old Penelope Grosswiler of Elkhart entered the plea Thursday during her initial hearing.

Grosswiler faces six felony counts, including leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. She’s being held on a $100,000 bond.

Her 42-year-old husband, Leonard Grosswiler, faces an obstruction of justice charge. Prosecutors say he tried to hide evidence of his wife’s alleged involvement in the deadly hit-and-run. He faces a Jan. 4 court hearing.

Penelope Grosswiler was allegedly driving Aug. 26 when her vehicle struck five pedestrians, killing 8-month-old Dolly Thomas, 11-year-old Courtney Smith and 22-year-old Shawn Wolcott.

Grosswiler then allegedly fled the crash scene.

___

Information from: WSBT-TV, http://www.wsbt.com/