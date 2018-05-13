GARY, Ind. (AP) — A 37-year-old Michigan City, Indiana, woman has been arrested after leading police on a 40-mile chase through three counties.

State police say Sunday that the woman was stopped late Saturday night in northwestern Indiana’s Gary for a minor traffic offense, but refused to give a trooper her real name.

She later sped off, striking a Gary police officer who suffered minor leg injuries. Police pursued her car south on Interstate 65 through Lake, Newton and Jasper counties at speeds reaching 120 mph.

The woman stopped after three of the car’s tires were deflated.

Police say she is being held in the Lake County Jail. She faces resisting arrest, reckless driving, battery causing injury and other charges.