ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana voters endorsed all 12 school referendums on Tuesday’s primary election ballot, including measures for property tax increases to boost funding for local school districts.

Tuesday’s results continue the trend of school districts having better success at passing ballot initiatives than in the past. School referendums historically have an approval rate about 50 percent, but the pass rate over the last two years has been near 80 percent.

Districts have begun running more sophisticated campaigns to generate support.

Avon Community Schools and Warren Township Schools were among the eight districts that sought operating referendums, which generate funds for daily expenses like salaries and academic programming. Four districts requested capital referendums, which fund construction projects and building maintenance. Anderson Community School Corp. and Goshen Community Schools asked for both referendums.