GREENTOWN, Ind. (AP) — An Army veteran who operates a central Indiana farm says he was speechless after learning that he’d won a free tractor.

Randy Ramberger recently became one of four U.S. veterans to receive free compact Kubota brand tractors through an initiative sponsored by the company and the Farmer Veteran Coalition.

The Kokomo Tribune reports Ramberger and his family picked up the $25,000 tractor last week at Dirt-N-Turf in Greentown.

Ramberger served a tour in Afghanistan as an engineer. He raises pastured pork and free-range chickens on his 5-acre farm near the Grant County town of Swayzee.

To apply for the chance to win the tractor, Ramberger had to submit a business plan, a resume including his military and community service and answer some essay questions.

