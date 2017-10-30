BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University officials say its bicentennial fundraising campaign is going so well that the goal is being increased to $3 billion.

The public fundraising drive started two years ago with a goal of raising $2.5 billion as IU in 2020 marks the 200th anniversary of its founding. The university says the campaign involving all its campuses has already raised more than $2 billion in donations with more than two years to go before the drive’s planned completion.

IU President Michael McRobbie says the campaign will extend until June 2020, which will correspond with plans for bicentennial celebrations throughout the 2019-20 academic year.

McRobbie says the higher campaign goal would fund objectives such as providing more student scholarships, establishing a university museum and adding public art on campuses.