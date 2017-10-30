BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University officials say its bicentennial fundraising campaign is going so well that the goal is being increased to $3 billion.
The public fundraising drive started two years ago with a goal of raising $2.5 billion as IU in 2020 marks the 200th anniversary of its founding. The university says the campaign involving all its campuses has already raised more than $2 billion in donations with more than two years to go before the drive’s planned completion.
IU President Michael McRobbie says the campaign will extend until June 2020, which will correspond with plans for bicentennial celebrations throughout the 2019-20 academic year.
McRobbie says the higher campaign goal would fund objectives such as providing more student scholarships, establishing a university museum and adding public art on campuses.
Most Read Stories
- Russell Wilson outduels Deshaun Watson as Seahawks come away with thrilling 41-38 win over Texans
- Analysis | Three impressions from Arizona's 58-37 upset of 15th-ranked WSU
- Analysis | Three thoughts from the Seahawks' wild 41-38 win over the Houston Texans
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- Telling his teammates, ‘Have no fear,’ Seattle’s Russell Wilson finishes one of his finest hours | Larry Stone