INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana remains under a statewide ozone advisory due to lingering poor air quality ahead of the long Memorial Day weekend.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management on Thursday extended its ozone advisory for all of the state into Friday.

IDEM might extend that advisory into what’s expected to be a hot holiday weekend, but it makes daily air quality forecasts based on weather patterns and ozone levels.

Ozone advisories are issued when ground-level ozone levels are forecast to be high and likely to cause coughing and breathing difficulties in some people.

IDEM says elderly people, children and people with heart or lung conditions should reduce their physical exertion during the advisory.

Ground-level ozone is formed when sunlight and hot weather bake vehicle exhaust, factory emissions and gasoline vapors.