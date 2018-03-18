FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — A group that promotes trails and greenways is trying to persuade officials in two Indianapolis suburbs to include both a railway and a trail in the redevelopment of an old rail line.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that Fishers and Noblesville announced plans last year to remove the tracks along a 9.2-mile stretch of the Nickel Plate corridor through part of Hamilton County and turn it into a greenway trail.

But the Hoosier Rails to Trails Council wrote letters this week asking Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness, Noblesville Mayor John Ditslear and the Hamilton County commissioners to meet and discuss the idea of including both a railway and a trail along the corridor.

City and county planners say the corridor won’t accommodate both a trail and rails without major redevelopment costs.

