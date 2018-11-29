LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — Police say a 4-year-old central Indiana girl was critically injured after being accidentally shot in the head by her 2-year-old brother.

Lebanon police say the shooting occurred Thursday morning while the children were being cared for by their grandparents.

Police say the girl was transported to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition. Her name wasn’t immediately released.

Police spokesman Justin Fuston says the weapon involved in the shooting was not in a secure location.

He tells The Lebanon Reporter that the children had been staying with their grandparents for a few days.