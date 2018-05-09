FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A former movie theater that opened in Fort Wayne during the 1950s has undergone a $9 million restoration that’s turned it into a concert hall.

A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday for the Clyde Theatre , but the revamped venue’s first show won’t be until Saturday night, when the acts Used, Red Sun Rising and the Fever 333 go onstage.

The Journal Gazette reports the building opened in 1951 as a movie theater, but closed in the early 1990s. The venue now boasts 21,000-square feet of performance space with modern sound and light systems.

The theater no longer includes permanent seating. Officials say that will allow it to host standing-room concerts for more than 2,100 patrons, concerts with seating for 830 patrons or serve as a reception hall or private event center.

