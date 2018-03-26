Share story

By
The Associated Press

CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a southern Indiana elementary school teacher has been charged with 36 counts of child molesting involving a single child over three years.

Prosecutor Otto Schalk said Monday that Corey Faith has admitted the molestations occurred from 2005 to 2007 in the defendant’s home, his third-grade classroom at New Middletown Elementary School in Corydon and elsewhere.

At an initial hearing Monday in Harrison Superior Court, a not guilty plea was entered on behalf of Faith. He was being held at the Harrison County Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

A probable cause affidavit says the victim was 12 years old when the molestations began.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Faith.

The South Harrison Community School Corp. delivered notice Monday of its intent to fire Faith.

The Associated Press