INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Students at schools across Indiana are participating in a national walkout to protest gun violence.

Wednesday’s walkouts came after a gunman killed 17 students last month at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Many students were stepping outside for 17 minutes, one minute for each person fatally shot at the Florida school.

In Indianapolis, North Central High School senior Drew Holl tells The Indianapolis Star that “change just needs to come” and people shouldn’t be scared to go to school.

At Herron High School in Indianapolis, students held signs and chanted “not one more” and “save education now.”

In Terre Haute, the Tribune-Star reports more than 100 students at Terre Haute North Vigo High School participated in the national walkout.