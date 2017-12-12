JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after an Indiana State Police trooper was injured in a shooting in southern Indiana.
State police say the trooper was shot in the head on Tuesday evening in Jeffersonville and was alert and conscious while traveling to a hospital. Authorities believe the injury is not life threatening
The trooper’s identity was not released. Authorities say the trooper was shot while pursuing a suspect.
Further details were not immediately available.
Most Read Stories
- Sore losers? That’s too soft a label for how the Seahawks reacted at the end of Jags loss
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- Seahawks-Jaguars game ends in ugly brawl, and an altercation with Jacksonville fans VIEW
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Renton-based Providence in talks for massive hospital merger with Ascension