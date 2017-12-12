JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after an Indiana State Police trooper was injured in a shooting in southern Indiana.

State police say the trooper was shot in the head on Tuesday evening in Jeffersonville and was alert and conscious while traveling to a hospital. Authorities believe the injury is not life threatening

The trooper’s identity was not released. Authorities say the trooper was shot while pursuing a suspect.

Further details were not immediately available.