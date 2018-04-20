TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Dozens of tables covered in sustainable living demonstrations and crafts packed the Quad at Indiana State University on Wednesday for its annual Earth Day celebration.

The headliner of this year’s event was the unveiling of a bike-share program from Spin that will offer students a more affordable and sustainable option for getting around campus.

Spin is providing 100 bright orange bikes that students can “check out” by downloading an app to their phone and paying 50 cents per half hour.

Bike share manager and ISU junior Caleb Law said the program may alleviate some of the university’s parking issues and help students cross campus in a timely manner.

“I know that from the (Lincoln) Quads to the Technology building is a 10-minute walk. I had an 8 a.m. (class) last year that was a real pain in the butt to get to in time,” Law said.

“So to have this option and be able to get to class in maybe three minutes means I can leave my room a little later or I can get to class a little earlier if I need to turn in a paper or something like that.”

Each bike is equipped with a GPS device that allows app users to find bikes nearby, Law said. He added the location feature also makes the bicycles much more difficult to steal.

Law feels the Earth Day reveal is appropriate because the program could be another way students at ISU can cut down on their carbon footprint and make campus a little more green.

“If students live near campus, like in the (University Apartments) or down Sixth Street where a lot of the fraternities are, or any of the other places around campus where students live, this gives them the option to have a greener effect,” Law said.

“Instead of having to worry about parking and being late to class, they can just ride their bike right through, park it outside their building at a bike station and get to class.”

Law said community members are also allowed to use the bicycles, but added those without an ISU email address will have to pay a higher $1 per half hour rate.

Across the Quad campus organizations set up tables to show off their latest efforts in making ISU an eco-friendly campus.

Debbie Woolard and a handful of others from the university’s Facilities Management office ripped plastic bags into strips, turning them into what they call plarn — or plastic yarn.

They then used the plarn to crochet sleeping mats for the homeless.

“You can do anything with these bags,” Woolard said.

She said last year they turned plastic shopping bags to make shirts.

