INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A documentary film about the development of Indiana’s state park system is available online .

The Division of State Parks says the 42-minute film “Origins” tells the story of Richard Lieber, a German immigrant and early conservationist who led efforts to develop Indiana state parks more than 100 years ago. The film also tells how Lieber overcame disappointment after a failed first attempt to purchase the land that became Turkey Run State Park.

Storyteller Bob Sander developed the film and narrates it. He wrote “Origins” in 2016 with funding from a grant through the Indiana Arts Commission as part of the state parks centennial celebration.

Indiana’s first state park, McCormick’s Creek, opened on July 4, 1916, followed that year by Turkey Run. The system has grown to 32 properties statewide.