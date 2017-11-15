TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — University of Central Missouri provost Deborah Curtis has been named the new president of Indiana State University.

ISU’s trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to appoint Curtis, who will assume her presidential duties at the Terre Haute campus on Jan. 3.

She’ll succeed current President Dan Bradley, who retires the same day after more than nine years as the school’s leader.

Curtis, who’s an ISU alum, will become the first woman president of the western Indiana school. She was chosen after a national search that attracted more than 70 candidates.

Curtis has been the provost and chief learning officer at the University of Central Missouri since 2012. Before joining the Warrensburg, Missouri, school she served for six years as the dean of the College of Education at Illinois State University.