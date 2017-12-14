MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana sheriff has fired a jail officer who was filmed threatening to a shoot a handcuffed man.

Delaware County Sheriff Ray Dudley said Wednesday that county jail officer Jerry Shaner was fired because his actions did not reflect the professional standards the department expects from its officers.

Shaner had been on administrative leave since the Nov. 7 incident that a citizen recorded with a cellphone.

The Star Press reports that the video apparently shows Shaner armed and repeatedly threatening to shoot a man in the head as the man was handcuffed and on the ground.

Shaner told Muncie police that the man had earlier tried to enter his nearby home.

Muncie officers released the man when they arrived, saying they had no evidence he had committed a crime.

