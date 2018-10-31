ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana school district said it will relocate a bus stop where a pickup truck hit four students boarding a bus this week, killing three siblings and badly injuring a fourth child.

Superintendent Blaine Conley of the Tippecanoe Valley School Corp. said the bus stop along State Road 25 near Rochester will be moved Thursday to a nearby park. Conley said he also was establishing a committee to look at the safety of all the district’s bus stops.

The three children killed in the Tuesday crash were 6-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl.

The child who survived, 11-year-old Maverik Lowe, remained hospitalized in stable condition Wednesday, according to his parents. The boy suffered multiple broken bones and internal injuries, and had undergone two surgeries as of Wednesday morning, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum.

Maverik’s parents issued a statement thanking the community for supporting them and the family of the children who were killed in the crash just outside Rochester, a city about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

“Our family is focused on his recovery at this time and requests privacy as we heal together,” the statement said. GoFundMe pages are raising money for the siblings’ family and for Maverik’s medical bills and relief .

The 24-year-old driver of the pickup truck, Alyssa Shepherd, faces three counts of reckless homicide and a misdemeanor traffic violation. She was released from the Fulton County Jail after posting a $15,000 surety bond shortly after her arrest Tuesday afternoon.

No hearings had been scheduled in her case as of late Wednesday. Shepherd does not have a published home telephone number and she could not be reached for comment by The Associated Press. Court records do not list an attorney for her.