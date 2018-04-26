ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — The recreational vehicle industry centered in northern Indiana continues its record pace of shipping new units.
The South Bend Tribune reports that the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association had more than 51,600 unit shipments last month, an 8.5 percent increase from last year. March was the best month on record since the association began tracking monthly totals.
Total shipments have increased more than 13 percent compared to last year, which saw a record high of 504,000 RV shipments.
Association spokesman Kevin Broom says the organization predicts RV shipments could reach 540,000 by the year’s end.
The association says several thousand people work at RV-related factories in and around northern Indiana’s Elkhart County, producing most of the country’s RVs. The area is hosting the Spring Hall of Fame RV Show this weekend.
Information from: South Bend Tribune, http://www.southbendtribune.com