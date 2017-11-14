VINCENNES, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. Mint is set to release a new quarter featuring Revolutionary War figure George Rogers Clark during a ceremony in the southwestern Indiana city where his American soldiers captured a British-held fort.
The ceremony is taking place Tuesday at the Vincennes Riverfront Pavilion near the Clark Memorial grounds. The coin design depicts Clark with his rifle-wielding men in waist-deep water approaching Fort Sackville along the Wabash River in February 1779 to attack British troops.
It’s the 40th new coin of 56 America the Beautiful Quarters from the U.S. Mint recognizing national parks or historic sites around the country.
The Clark Memorial’s superintendent says it took more than two years for selection of the quarter design from among 20 proposals submitted.
