SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Residents in northern Indiana are opposing a proposed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.

More than 100 people gathered at Our Lady of the Road in South Bend Thursday to show solidarity against construction of the detention center.

The facility would be located about 10 miles (16.1 kilometers) east of South Bend in Elkhart County. County commissioners say it would have up to 1,200 beds for ICE detainees. The say the facility would be managed by CoreCivic, a private prison company previously known as Corrections Corporation of America.

Richard Aguirre is coordinating a coalition against the center. He says the group already has more than 1,000 members.

Aguirre argues that the center would promote inhumane treatment of people living in the country illegally.