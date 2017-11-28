LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana prosecutor has formed an advisory committee to help amid an increase in animal abuse cases.

The Journal and Courier reports Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Patrick Harrington recently announced the plan. The goal is for the committee to help in the criminal prosecution of people who neglect animals.

The panel with include deputy prosecutor, animal control officers from the county and Lafayette and local animal advocates.

Harrington cited an animal cruelty case that was difficult to prosecute due to lack of information.

In June, a man was sentenced to 180 days in jail for keeping 64 dogs and eight birds in unsanitary conditions. After paying a restitution fine, he served two weeks in jail.

