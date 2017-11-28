LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana prosecutor has formed an advisory committee to help amid an increase in animal abuse cases.
The Journal and Courier reports Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Patrick Harrington recently announced the plan. The goal is for the committee to help in the criminal prosecution of people who neglect animals.
The panel with include deputy prosecutor, animal control officers from the county and Lafayette and local animal advocates.
Harrington cited an animal cruelty case that was difficult to prosecute due to lack of information.
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Here are the bowl game possibilities for the UW Huskies after their Apple Cup win
- 'Vigorous' weather system from Alaska will bring blustery Tuesday to Seattle area
- New CEO Kevin McAllister pushes Boeing to be ‘faster, nimbler’ as decision looms with new jet
- Seattle teen sentenced in Jasmer slaying
In June, a man was sentenced to 180 days in jail for keeping 64 dogs and eight birds in unsanitary conditions. After paying a restitution fine, he served two weeks in jail.
___
Information from: Journal and Courier, http://www.jconline.com