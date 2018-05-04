TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana police officer has been fatally shot, and officers have surrounded an apartment complex where they believe the suspect remains at large.
Terre Haute police spokesman Ryan Adamson says the city police officer’s investigation of a homicide led him to the apartment complex on the city’s west side. Adamson says the suspect in that homicide shot the officer.
He says no additional information was immediately available on the male officer who was killed.
Adamson says Terre Haute police and police from other agencies have a building at surrounded at the Garden Quarter apartment complex. They believe the suspect remains inside.
Authorities say the suspect’s name in known to police, but they have not released it.