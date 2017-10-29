PITTSBORO, Ind. (AP) — Police say a man and a woman who were fatally shot in a small central Indiana town died in a murder-suicide.

Major Scott King of the Pittsboro Police Department says a juvenile met officers Saturday at the home in the town just northwest of Indianapolis. Inside, police found the bodies of 59-year-old Craig Chesser and his 39-year-old wife, Chasity Chesser.

Police said in a statement Sunday that the evidence indicates Craig Chesser fatally shot his wife before taking his own life.

King says the department had no record of prior runs to the home.

The Indianapolis Star reports officers found four children, ages 9, 11, 13 and 17, inside and all were unharmed.

Child services officials responded to the scene and the children have been placed with relatives.

